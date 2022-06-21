Bee Movie Patrick Warburton Reacts to Viral Memes about Guys

Patrick Warburton saw the Bee Movie viral memes for his character and had a lot of fun with them. Jerry Seinfeld’s 2007 animated comedy is about Barry B. Benson, a honey bee capable of talking to people who learns how people use bees to get honey, during a pollen collection expedition in New York. Barry teams up with his newfound florist girlfriend Vanessa Bloom to sue the human race for exploiting bees by selling and consuming their honey.

Jerry Seinfeld led the Bee Movie cast as Barry along with Renee Zellweger as Vanessa, Matthew Broderick, John Goodman, Patrick Warburton and Chris Rock. Seinfeld also wrote the script for an animated film with Seinfeld veteran Spike Feresten, Barry Marder and Andy Robin. Released in theaters at the end of 2007, the film “Bee Cinema” received clearly mixed reviews from critics, with criticism directed at its plot, lackluster humor and soft animation, but had a modest box office success, collecting more than $ 293 million with its budget of $ 150 million.

Speaking exclusively to Screen Rant to discuss his partnership with Days Inn, Patrick Warburton looked back at his time with Jerry Seinfeld’s Bee Movie. Warburton said that “it’s always cool” to work with Seinfeld, and confirmed that he had seen Guy’s viral memes, finding them “funny”, and that his children are the ones who show him memes. See what Warburton shared below:

“Yes. [Laughs] So my kids will show it to me because I’m not a big fan of social media. But they will show me these things whenever they appear. .It’s funny that people laugh and appreciate this guy, Guy, who is very insecure. The bee ruined his life, just ruined it.”

In the years since its disappointing debut, Bee Movie has become iconic as it has become the subject of many memes on social media. The entire script of the film was even uploaded to Facebook in 2015, while other memes were aimed at the ridiculous premise of the film, namely the romantic relationship of Barry and Vanessa, or at the popular video montage replaying the entire film, only for it to gradually accelerate each time. in the film, the word “bee” is pronounced. The meme about the guy is perhaps the most viral of all, thanks to the recent popularity of the Bee Movie, which has been used for many years to highlight many strange topics from the real world.

Due to viral memes over the years, Bee Movie is generally considered a sinful treat, along with the likes of the oft-mentioned Star Wars prequel trilogy, the remake of Nicolas Cage’s The Wicker Man, and Jared Leto’s Morbius, which recently took first place in VOD. the charts after Sony tried to capitalize on the viral trend with an unsuccessful re-release in theaters. Despite the delayed popularity of the film, Seinfeld came out with an exposure of thoughts about a possible sequel to the Bee Movie, expressing concern that the first film would seem “a little less iconic” due to the creation of a sequel. Now viewers can re-watch the original Bee Movie broadcast on HBO Max.