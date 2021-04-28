Bedrock: Adult Flintstones Animation is in Development

Bedrock: Elizabeth Banks will star in a sequel to the famous animated series The Flintstones, entitled Bedrock. The new production will be an animation for adults from Warner Bros. Animation, and will be shown by Fox.

Banks, who will also be in executive production on the project, will play the voice of Pedrita, now in her early 20s, preparing for her father’s retirement, while the city of Bedrock deals with the Stone Age turning into the Bronze Age. .

The series, which was first announced in 2019, will join Fox’s growing list of adult-oriented animations. Now, Lindsay Kerns will write the pilot episode.

Regarding animation, Fox President Michael Thorn said: “The Flintstones brand in the animation universe is undeniable, and the idea of ​​adapting it to today’s audience is a challenge that we here at Fox are looking forward to facing. with Warner Bros. ”.

While bringing the beloved franchise back, the reboot will embody Fox’s adult animation programming, which is expanding with Housebroken’s debut. The two projects will join The Great North, Duncanville and the long-running programs The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers.

Rick and Morty’s co-creator Dan Harmon is also working on an untitled animated series set in ancient Greece, which will premiere on the station in 2022.

The Flintstones, which was the first animated series to air in prime time in the United States, was broadcast from 1960 to 1966 on ABC. On May 1, Fox streaming, Tubi, will begin showing the original series to the new audience.

Stay tuned for more information about Bedrock!