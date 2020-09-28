Becky G texts J-Hope for her anniversary

BTS’s J-Hope and Becky G celebrate on social media and in their own way the first anniversary of their collaboration with the song ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’, watch as the music stars celebrated the first year of their work together.

‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ was a joint work between the singer of Mexican descent, Becky G and J-Hope, rapper and main dancer of BTS, the official MV can be published through the YouTube channel of Big Hit Labels.

Currently the clip of the collaboration between the rappers already has more than 197 million views, 7 million likes and in the comment box the fans showed their support and love for this fun project.

The member of the Bangtan Boys and the ‘Mayores’ singer in ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ consolidated a great friendship, which was reflected throughout the video and can currently be seen on social networks.

BTS’s J-HOPE AND BECKY G CELEBRATE THE FIRST ANNIVERSARY OF THEIR COLLABORATION ‘CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP’.

Today, ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ celebrates its first anniversary and the two celebrities of international music celebrated this special anniversary with images and videos on their respective social networks.

The ‘1 VERSE’ interpreter shared a video on the Bangtan Boys Twitter where he appears with the dancers at the location of the video “Chicken Noodle Soup”. So far it already has more than 1 million hearts of Internet users.

On the other hand, Becky G published a series of images on her Twitter profile, in the description the girl from Inglewood, California in the United States placed in her description:

It’s been a year since we’ve shared #ChickenNoodleSoup with the world. Thanks to my friend J-HOPE for inviting me to be part of this special moment

The artist thanked her colleague for having thought about her in order to merge different cultures such as Korean, Mexican and American, she thanked ARMY, Big Hit Entertainment and its producers for their work and support.

If you are a fan and faithful follower of the Bangtan Boys, we invite you to see: will BTS collaborate with Jason Derulo on her album BE?



