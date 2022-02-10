Becker And Riot Games Announce Agreement That Will Take Esports To Another Level

Riot Games: Becker beer together with Riots Games publicly announced a new initiative with which they seek to revolutionize the gaming experience and take it to another level. The pandemic and the confinement have generated that during this last time the phenomenon of online games has increased considerably. More and more people decide to invest their time in this hobby, as confirmed by the report carried out in 2020 by DFC Intelligence, which showed that 40% of the world population enjoys this hobby.

This was the main motivation for the main beer exponent group worldwide, Cervecería AB InBev, to join an alliance with Riot Games at the Latin American level, where specifically Cerveza Becker will be representing Chile. In this way, fans of League of Legends (LoL), a game that has more than 180 million monthly users, will be able to enjoy beer while enjoying the best competition in the field, the LoL Latin American League.

“This initiative is the perfect opportunity for fans to come together and grow the League of Legends community in our region; We are extremely happy about this collaboration”, Daniel Morales, Director of Strategic Alliances at Riot Games LATAM

The objective of this new alliance is to allow the various players to take the gaming experience to another level, which is why Cerveza Becker wants to be present in the league’s streaming broadcasts. The central idea of ​​the initiative is for LoL fans to enjoy their favorite hobby in the best possible way.

“One of the main trends that has grown in our country for more than 2 years is the notable increase in professional League of Legends players and video games in particular. We are clear about the importance of this type of tournament, which is why, with this alliance, we seek to further enhance the super league with the entire Cerveza Becker portfolio”, assured Josefa Undurraga, Brand Manager of Cerveza Becker.