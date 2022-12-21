Beck Told Fontaines, D.C., That Alex Turner Was a Fan

Fontaine, DC, found out that Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys was a fan after Beck told him about it.

Carlos O’Connell and Conor Deegan III of the band spoke about this revelation in an interview with NME as part of the In Conversation series, where they reflected on the past year.

“We played Primavera this summer, just before Beck,” O’Connell said. “He told us he asked Alex [Turner] what kind of music he’s been listening to lately, and Alex said the only thing he listens to is Fontaine. And Arctic Monkeys are obviously so iconic — they were very important when they appeared.”

“It’s all weird, even when I was talking to Beck, I was amazed!” he continued. “And then he talks about another guy that I admire, it’s heartfelt. When we were younger, all this was simply impossible to imagine.”

Deegan added, “I was really scared when I approached Beck to talk after the show, and the first thing he showed me was a video he shot on his phone, side of the stage, just zoomed me in during the show!”

Elsewhere in the interview, the band talked about a music scholarship they recently opened at BIMM Dublin. The scholarship covers the cost of the course for the entire four-year period of study for a bachelor’s degree (with honors) in commercial contemporary music.

Deegan said, “It’s really touching to think about the fact that we all met and formed a band there — and now we can give someone a chance to go there for free.”

The band took an active part in the selection process, awarding the first scholarship to Abby Addenbroke-Sheriff, a young songwriter from Dublin, earlier this year. “She’s great—it’s nice to hear such unbridled talent,” Deegan added.

Next summer, Fontaines D.C. will open for Arctic Monkeys on their 2023 North American tour.

The Sheffield band will travel to the US for the first time next summer, starting a tour at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, on August 25. They will finish the tour at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, USA, on September 29. All remaining tickets can be found here.

The shows will be dedicated to Arctic Monkeys’ latest album “The Car”, which was released on October 21 via Domino label.