Becca Tilly Reveals If She Regrets Her Virgin “Bachelor” Storyline: “It’s Become Such a Focus”

Accept the good together with the bad. Becca Tilly really realized the positive and negative sides of openly talking about her virginity in “The Bachelor.”

“It was my choice when I said it, but I did it in a way that I was trying to comfort Ashley [Iaconetti],” the 33—year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly during a game of “Reality Show Regrets.”

Tilly recalled how 34-year-old Iaconetti cried in season 19 of the series when she told the bachelor Chris Soules that she was a virgin. This omission prompted the Louisiana native to admit that she had never had sex either.

“I didn’t tell anyone because I didn’t want it to look like a trick, and I just casually said, ‘Oh, I’m a virgin too.’ And I completely forgot that I had cameras and a microphone,” Tilly explained to Us about her Bachelor Nation debut in 2015. “I don’t regret it in the sense that I think there were a lot of people who could relate to me in this decision. I still feel that if you make this decision for yourself, you should be proud of it and stand firm on your own.”

The co-host of the “Scrubbing In” podcast, who is currently dating Hayley Kiyoko, added, “The only thing I regret is that it became such a focus on my character.”

As for Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2016, Tilly admitted that she regretted not refreshing her geography after she couldn’t figure out where Indiana was on the map during one episode.

“You can literally put a card in front of my face [now], and the only thing I can probably say correctly about Indiana is that I know she’s not on the side, you know?” she told Us. “I can still say that I can be humiliated — have you ever seen such interviews where people are on the street and they just stop someone random and ask him something about geography? I like to panic internally, watching this, thinking what would have happened if it had been me.”

The participant of season 20 admitted that she regretted it then and “I still regret that I did not pay attention to geography.” In conclusion , she said: “Perhaps this is my new project, which I am doing on the side. Just learn geography. I need to be more educated about this.”

Watch the exclusive video above to learn more about Tilly’s regrets about the reality show, including why she wasn’t a fan of her “yellow hair” during the Higgins season.