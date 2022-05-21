Becca Tilly praises friend Hayley Kiyoko for teaching her to “be brave” and “love yourself” amid a personal romance

Every final rose! Now that Becca Tilly and Hayley Kiyoko have officially confirmed their relationship, the undergraduate graduates are very happy to share their journey.

“I cried every now and then all day. I do not know if I can correctly compose adequate words to express how much love and support mean, but I just want to say thank you ♥️ ,” the 33—year-old runner-up in the 19th season of “The Bachelor” wrote via Instagram Story on Friday. May 20. “And to everyone who has known about us over the past 4 years and has given us the time and space to do it in our time — this value alone has not escaped me. I am so grateful.”

The 31-year-old “Jam and Holograms” star teased the couple’s romance with a brief cameo in her “For the Girls” music video, which was released a few hours earlier on Friday. In the footage, Kiyoko played the main role in the queer version of the show in the style of a bachelorette party, referring to Tilly’s past reality show. The Louisiana native, who shared a sweet kiss with her partner at the graduation party, even received Kiyoko’s last rose in the video.

After the song’s release, Tilly confirmed the couple’s romance via Instagram. She shared a montage of their milestones, writing: “It’s hard to say whether it’s a hard or a soft launch, but it’s a launch ❤️ #95p. …Time flies when you live [sic] laugh [sic] and love [sic]! I love you. ❤️ ”

The “Girls Love Girls” musician, who openly confessed her sexuality and publicly declared herself a member of the LGBTQ+ community, replied: “The best four years in history. I love you, Becca.”

The host of the “Scrubbing In” podcast, who previously dated Robert Graham for several months in late 2016 and early 2017, concluded her “Friday Story” with a note addressed to Kiyoko.

“Hayley, thank you for showing me how to be brave and how to love myself. I’m so glad that now I don’t have to avoid pronouns in the podcast,” Tilly wrote. “I love you 💜 “.

“I just think that my relationships that I’m in are fair, I like that they are personal and my own,” the reality show graduate told us exclusively in September 2019. “I used to have a public relationship, and it just seemed to me that a lot of people were involved, and I know that’s why they were watching me in the first place. I’m really happy, and I hope I’ll eventually start talking about it more, but I’m happy that it’s confidential right now.”

At the time, she continued, “I just feel like if there comes a moment where I say, ‘Oh, I’m just going to say something,’ then I’ll do it.”