Becca Kufrin: Thomas Jacobs is the first guy I really want to spend my whole life with

After two broken engagements, Becca Kufrin is sure that she has found the Only One in the person of Thomas Jacobs.

“I keep learning something about him. As in any relationship, I hope to learn something new about my partner and continue to fall in love more and more. Thomas always keeps me on my toes,” the 32—year-old former bachelor exclusively told Us Weekly on the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, promoting the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “He really is the most enterprising, cheerful, accommodating man. But what I think distinguishes this relationship with him is that he is really the only person [with whom I was] with whom our values and our morals coincide. Yes, we are engaged, and we talked about what our marriage will look like, what the future with children will look like, and how we want our family to be dynamic.”

Kufrin was briefly engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. after season 22 of The Bachelor. During her time in the lead role, she got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. They broke up in the summer of 2020 after two years of living together.

“[Thomas] is the first guy who was really on the same wavelength with me — about how we want to raise our children, what morals and values we want to instill in them,” she continued. “And I feel that not only between the two of us, but also with our families is the same, which is really special. And that’s why we have such an excellent support system behind us. We’ll have different discussions about the differences, but I just really love it. He’s also the first guy to whom I say, “I really want to spend my whole life with you.” I want to start planning a wedding, and I want to do all the things that I used to say: no, it’s mandatory for me, but we’ll see.”

Just as Kufrin proposed to Jacobs, whom she met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021, the Minnesota native told us that their wedding would be “a little different” from the others.

“We just want it to be fun because so many people will be coming from other states. So we’ll probably just have a bunch of food trucks and a bunch of games, and we’ll create a big party atmosphere,” she said. “We won’t have a traditional dinner set with speeches and all that. I do not know if I will throw a bouquet, we probably won’t throw garters, you know, we just want to switch places and do what seems right and special to us, but it will also make sense and just offer the best time for our guests as well.”

In addition to preparing to walk down the aisle, Kufrin’s future also includes co-hosting “Bachelor Happy Hour” with Michelle Young.

“Michelle and I are definitely still finding our rhythm together. She’s still new to Happy Hour, but it’s been so much fun so far,” a former publicist told us. “I would really like to see her get comfortable and dive right into the case, and just feel that she can take the reins in her own hands, you know, when I’m not there. And that’s what my former co-host, Rachel [Lindsay], taught me, for example: “I’ll prepare you enough to get to where you need to be.” it was so much fun with her.”

Gabby Windy and Rachel Recchia in the upcoming 19th season of “The Bachelorette” will mark the first season that the former main characters will let down together.

“We approach from a podcast perspective, and it’s us who will interview all the guests, but we’ve also experienced it, and we have first-hand experience of what it’s like to be a participant and to be a presenter,” Kufrin told Us.

Founder Bourdon continued to reflect on how she has grown since her first appearance on the series when we were asked what she would say to herself in 2018.

“My God, what would I have said to Becca five years ago? Once inside, I had no idea what to expect. All this was so new to me, but just asking potential partners the right, direct questions to know what is important to you in any future relationship, and really talking about it openly,” she told Us. “And also, for example, take your time and don’t necessarily agree to an engagement on television. If it doesn’t seem 100 percent right. But you know, in general, looking back on the past five years, since I starred in “The Bachelor”, I really have no regrets. I mean, everything taught me a lesson, whether it was easy or not. All of this has brought me to this point, and so I really wouldn’t change anything along the way, because I wouldn’t be who I am today. I wouldn’t go on to heaven. I wouldn’t have met Thomas. So just enjoy the ride.”