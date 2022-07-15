Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Officially move into their first Home Together: we will “fill it with love” and “children”

Home, sweet home! Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs took the next step in their relationship by moving into their first home together.

“Officially co-owners! “Tommy is my new roommate, and Minno and Leo are our new tenants,” the 32—year—old former bachelor wrote on Instagram on Friday, July 15, along with several photos of her and her 30-year-old fiance posing in front of their new home. “Let’s fill this house with laughter, food, memories and maybe a couple of kids.”

The news about the couple was met with excitement from their colleagues on Bachelor Nation, including former bachelor Kufrin Taisha Adams. “Aah, SO happy for both of you!!!!!” the 31—year-old native of California wrote in the comments to Kufrin’s post. “I can’t help but smile from ear to ear looking at this!! Health to you two!!! 😘♥️♥️♥️»

Meanwhile, Tia Booth encouraged her friends with a simple “Whoooooo!!!!” and DeAnna Stagliano (nee Pappas) added: “I really like it! Congratulations!!!”

Kufrin and Jacobs’ move came just over a month after it became known that the Minnesota native had asked a question during a romantic picnic with their dogs. “In the last twist of the plot… HE SAID YES,” she wrote via Instagram a few weeks later. “For a while we kept this secret only between us, close relatives and friends, but we are so happy to shout about it from the rooftops! I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do all this with you, Tommy, thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world. I love you to the moon and back ♥️”.

Jacobs, for his part, described the proposal as “the ultimate upside-down UN map/power move,” talking about his new bride. “You keep me in suspense all my life, and that sounds great. Greetings forever Boops,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

The couple met during the filming of season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise” in the summer of 2021. Despite the fact that they announced the end of the season finale in October 2021, Kufrin and Jacobs reunited behind the scenes and revived their romance.

“I keep learning something about him. As in any relationship, I hope to learn something new about my partner and continue to fall in love more and more. Thomas always keeps me on my toes,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in June 2022 about the Bachelorette season 17 graduate. “He really is the most enterprising, cheerful, accommodating man. But what I think distinguishes this relationship with him is that he is really the only person [with whom I was] with whom our values and our morals coincide. Yes, we are engaged, and we talked about what our marriage will look like, what the future with children will look like, and how we want our family to be dynamic.”

Kufrin, who was previously engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Garrett Yrigoyen, continued: “[Thomas] is the first guy who really was on the same page with me – about how we want to raise our children, what morals and values we want to instill in them. …We will have different discussions about the differences, but I just really love it. He’s also the first guy to whom I say, “I really want to spend my whole life with you.”