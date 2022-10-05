Because of a family crisis? Antonio Brown shared a photo with Gisele Bundchen

Antonio Brown’s ad? Tom Brady (45) and Gisele Bundchen (42) are seething with rumors. At the moment, it shouldn’t be good for their marriage. So far, neither of the two has commented on the possible causes of the crisis. However, Tom’s former football colleague and family friend seems to have already chosen his side. Now Antonio has shared an old picture of Giselle gently hugging him after the Super Bowl!

The close friendship of Tom Brady and Antonio Brown originated during their time together in the New England Patriots football team. Has the friendship between them come to an end? Since the first rumors about the marriage crisis of his former NFL colleague and his wife Giselle appeared, Antonio has expressed his opinion about Tom several times. Now he was teasing Tom again via Instagram. Antonio shared a photo of Giselle hugging him after the Super Bowl game. The NFL player did not go into details about what he wanted to say to Tom with this post.

According to TMZ, Antonio recently teased Tom for letting him leave his team’s training camp to spend time with his kids in August. Antonio tweeted that it was “game manipulation” and ranted about the quarterback.