Became the 3rd Best Selling Game in the USA

Naughty Dog’s highly anticipated game, The Last of Us Part II, was released in June, but became the third best-selling game of the year. The second game in the series was also the third best-selling PlayStation game in the United States.

The Last of Us, which was released exclusively for the PlayStation console, took its place on the shelves in 2013 and managed to become one of the favorite games of both players and critics. The game by Naughty Dog found itself on the list of the best games of all time since then.

Of course, it was not possible for such a popular and successful game not to continue. The sequel, The Last of Us Part II, met with the players in 2020, after exactly 7 years. Although the game was highly appreciated by the critics, it was hit by a large mass of players.

Sales figures are large, although the players may not like it

The NPD Group manager Mat Piscatella said in a post he made on his Twitter account that The Last of US Part II, which was released just 2 months ago, is the third best-selling PlayStation game in the USA. The top two games were Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War, released in 2018.

The game also managed to become the third best selling game of the year in addition to the USA. The games that managed to beat The Last of Us Part II in this area were Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Of course, it is not surprising that The Last of Us brand, which is one of the best known games of PlayStation, has reached such high sales figures. Moreover, if we consider that the game has just been released two months ago, it can break records and climb higher ranks. Do you think The Last of Us Part II succeeds in surpassing Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War? You can share your ideas with us in the comments section.



