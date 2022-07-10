Beca Martinez from the bachelor is engaged to boyfriend Grayson Leonard after almost 5 years of marriage

Beca Martinez and Grayston Leonard. Courtesy of Beka Martinez/Instagram

From the market! Bachelor Nation’s Beca Martinez and her longtime partner Grayston Leonard are officially engaged.

“YES,” the 27—year-old bachelor graduate wrote on Instagram on Saturday, July 9, sharing pictures of the couple embracing, showing off her new jewelry.

Martinez, who has been dating the 33-year-old founder of Long Beach Rising since 2018, showed off her thick gold ribbon and heart-shaped diamond before several of her fellow Bachelor Nation alumni shared their heartfelt congratulations.

“Congratulations, Beka!!! 💖💖💖,” Jade Roper replied in an Instagram comment, before Becca Tilly, Ashley Iaconetti, Amanda Stanton and Kendall Long wished all the best.

“Loooovveeeee😍😍😍 I’m so happy for you two loving babies,” Long, 30, said on Saturday.

The co-host of the podcast “Chatty Broads” became famous as a participant in the season of “The Bachelor” Arie Luyendyk Jr., which was broadcast in 2018. Shortly after her participation in the reality show, she contacted Leonard, and in February they began dating. Three months later, Martinez found out that she was expecting her first child. Daughter Ruth was born in February 2019, followed by son Franklin in July 2020.

While raising two kids together, the college student and Leonard thought about their romantic future in advance.

“We want to take some time just for ourselves,” Martinez told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2020. — Over the past three years, we have talked so much about children. We’re like, “OK, maybe we can do something just about ourselves,” but we want to wait until COVID is over. We want to have a grand wedding and we can’t do it right now.”

At the time, she continued, “I love kids. I love having a full house. I’m one of five kids and I just love it. My body needs a break, and we talked about exploring the possibility of adoption so that we can be a home for other children, even if it’s temporary.”

Although Martinez said yes to the gym owner’s romantic July proposal, it wasn’t the first time he’d asked that question.

“I wonder how my boyfriend is going to propose,” she captioned a video on TikTok last month. “Remembering that he had already proposed to me three years ago, I refused, but still took photos.”

Answering questions from curious subscribers, Martinez explained that her current fiance first proposed shortly after Ruth’s arrival.

“I thought: “That’s so sweet, but now is just not the time.” I’m still superhormonal. I’m in the midst of the postpartum period.” And also, like, our relationship was still not in the best condition,” she recalled in her June social media post. “We had a lot to settle, we had to talk about a lot. Now I feel like I’m ready to say yes. Well, let’s see what happens. I foresee an offer sometime in the near future.”