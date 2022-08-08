Beavis & Butthead’s Cast Guide: Who Voices Each Character

After the release in June of the film “Beavis and Butthead Make the Universe,” Mike Judge’s film “Beavis and Butthead” and its cast were again in the spotlight. 11 years after the last season aired on MTV, series creator Judge and an experienced writing team are returning in collaboration with up-and-coming comedy writers to introduce Beavis and Butthead to a new generation. Animation studio Titmouse, Inc. continues to animate the series from where it left off after Beavis and Butthead make the Universe.

After being thrown out by a black hole in the movie “Beavis and Butthead Make the Universe” in 2022, the main teenage duo returns in the reboot season to terrorize each other and their fellow citizens from Highland, Texas, with sarcastic comments and idiotic antics. TV music videos have remained only a relic of past MTV programs, so Beavis and Butt-Head post their branded comments on TikTok and YouTube. In addition to reacting to a variety of internet content, the boys resume their typical strange adventures with incidents such as mistaking the bathroom for a quest and getting trapped in a cardboard box.

In the reboot season, Judge will return as the main voice actor of the show. He will be joined by a rotating cast that will enliven other residents of Highland, Texas. Here is a guide to the cast of season 9 of the TV series “Beavis and Butthead”.

Mike Judge as Beavis

Mike Judge will return to the role of Beavis. Chaotic Beavis acts as an assistant to his friend Butthead. Beavis is a known pyromaniac and becomes an incomprehensible Cornholio when he eats too much sugar. Although Judge is best known for his work on the film Beavis and Butthead, he also served as executive producer of the film King of the Mountain and voiced the main character Hank Hill.

Mike Judge as Butthead

Mike Judge will also return as Butthead. Butt-Head leads the duo and makes up a calmer, albeit vain and self-confident opposite to the fickle Beavis. Although Butthead is a little smarter than Beavis, he is still responsible for a significant proportion of the problems that this couple creates.

Mike Judge as Tom Anderson

An elderly war veteran, Tom Anderson, constantly becomes a victim of quarrels between Beavis and Butthead. Despite his advanced age, Tom Anderson is still alive in the Beavis and Butthead reboot season and continues to suffer from the antics of this couple. Tom Anderson is voiced by Mike Judge.

Thomas Middleditch as Stuart Stevenson (probably)

In the original season, Stuart Stevenson is a teenager who looks up to Beavis and Butthead. Unlike the duo’s general antagonism, Stewart is a genuinely kind boy, and he considers these two his friends, despite evidence to the contrary. It is planned that the grown-up Stewart will return in the new season. Originally voiced by Adam Welsh, Stewart’s current voice actor has not been confirmed, but it will most likely be his Season 8 voice actor, Thomas Middleditch. Middleditch voiced the characters of “Rick and Morty”, “Bob’s Burgers” and “Sunny Opposites”, and also played Richard Hendrix in the TV series “Silicon Valley”.

Mike Judge as David Van Driessen

Mr. Van Driessen is a patient Highland High School teacher. Along with Stewart, he is one of the few characters who tolerates Beavis and Butthead, and he believes in their potential no matter what. He’s still working at Highland High in the reboot season. Mike Judge will continue to voice David Van Driessen.

Beavis and Butthead, actors and supporting characters

Mary Birdsong as Ellen – a friend of Mr. Van Driessen, who helps him sell honey at the farmer’s market. Mary Birdsong plays Deputy Cherisa Kimball in the TV series “Reno 911”! And voiced a reporter in Beavis & Butt-Head Do the Universe.

Peter Michael in the role of Fire is a reasonable flame that calls Beavis “Special” and encourages him to improve. Peter Michael voiced additional voices for Marvel’s What If…? and voiced the Strücker Watch commercial in Wandavision in addition to his role in Beavis and Butt-Head.

Episodes of Beavis and Butt-Head air on Thursdays on Paramount+.