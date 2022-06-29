Beavis and Butthead explain the ending of the universe (in detail)

Here’s what happened at the end of the movie “Beavis and Butthead Make the Universe,” released exclusively on Paramount+. In the film, the audience discovers the “Smart” Beavis and the “Smart” Butt-Head, as well as the society of multiversal variants of Beavis and Butt-Head, which were not previously in the canon of Beavis and Butt-Head. These two “Smart” characters are versatile travelers from another universe who find their way to the mountainous region of Earth, Texas. They try to save their reality by transporting Beavis and Butthead through a portal that will transport them through space and time to the citadel of Beavis and Butthead variants. All variants gather around the ceremonial hall to witness the first of its kind “score”. “Scoring points” in this case means having sex with someone, since so far every iteration of Beavis and Butt-Head has been virgins. .

In fact, the plot of “Beavis and Butthead make the Universe” is based on the characters’ desire to “score points”. After the arson of the school science fair, Beavis and Butthead are sentenced by the court to a space camp. At the camp, they meet astronaut Serena, the antagonist/lover of the film.

Because of poorly formulated training tips, Beavis and Butt-Head believe they will “score” with her. They spend 18 hours trying to insert a mechanical phallic device into the hole, and they are quickly recruited to participate in a space mission to observe a black hole, into which they, of course, eventually get sucked. Then they land in 2022, where they meet with their “smart” options.

How the Beavis and Butthead Comedy Works in 2022

The humor of Beavis and Butthead has not changed at all, which is refreshing. Because of this, the film is mostly childish, stupid humor, causing nostalgia for those who grew up on it. One particular scene where Beavis and Butt-Head enter a gender studies course at college sounds plausible when they learn about white privilege and then immediately come out to take advantage of it, which ends up putting them in jail. Beavis utters the phrase “we subvert existing paradigms” by stealing a whole cake, taking a bite, then throwing it in the trash before knocking the card out of someone’s hands.

Their humor is really relevant in 2022 thanks to the straightforward and ironic portrayal of the worst possible behavior combined with rational characters who unwittingly inspire them to do terrible things. The modernization of the humor of Beavis and Butt-Head probably gave way to making the story more conceptual in order to keep up with what most films are showing these days.

What happens at the end of the movie “Beavis and Butthead make the Universe”?

In the end, Beavis and Butthead “defeat” the antagonist of the film, showing that they are not evil geniuses who have been chasing her for more than two decades, but just two stupid teenagers. Serena then asks what needs to be done to silence them as she is wanted for attempted murder if they talk to the authorities.

After some thought, Butt-Head says: “Do we want to score?” And while she is thinking about it, “Smart” Beavis makes a speech seducing Serena, and all three (“Smart” Beavis and Butthead, along with Serena) pass through the portal to the home world of the “Smart” couple. . As Beavis says in their ending: “It wasn’t me, but Beavis scored somewhere out there.” This confirms the fact that not only Beavis and Butthead are virgins in the canon, but also all their versions, except the “Smart Ones”.

Every option in Beavis and Butthead makes the Universe

After finally “scoring”, “Smart” Beavis and “Smart” Butthead enter the citadel to the wild applause of the crowd. After receiving medals from the King and Queen variants of Beavis and Butt-Head (Beavis for “scoring” and Butt-Head for “watching”), a picture of the citadel is shown, where seemingly endless versions of Beavis and Butt-Head exist.

There are also two versions of the magician in the crowd frame, a cowboy version of each, two options with a butt instead of a forehead, two mushroom-shaped options, options with changed faces, two water options, options of the founding father with powdered wigs, two fabulous options, Chippendale options. , two variants of French pantomime, a muscular version of cyberpunk, two hipster variants, two variants with noses on their foreheads, two variants from Star Trek, two variants with ventriloquist dolls of themselves, two variants from hell, two enthusiastic bald variants, singularity variants with post-human bodies, T-100 variant with a variant of John Connor and various variants of aliens from all over their multiverse.

This is by far the most world-building that viewers have ever seen from the romp of Beavis and Butthead, as well as the most unusual ending. However, given that there is a multiverse in play right now, these two can return in many ways, not just as themselves.