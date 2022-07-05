Beavis And Butthead Create The Universe: A Random Easter Egg And An Explanation Link

Although it has been 26 years since Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, the animated duo has returned with the new Paramount+ original feature film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, which contains a wide variety of Easter eggs and pop culture references. Created by Mike Judge, Beavis and Butt-Head first aired on MTV in 1993 and ran for seven seasons, as well as a season 8 revival in 2011. Along with following the unintelligent teenage slackers on an assortment of misadventures, the Beavis and Butt-Head series contained sequences of the pair watching and commenting on music videos.

The music video portion of Beavis and Butt-Head provided the show an opportunity for diverse pop culture commentary to go with their irreverent hijinks. While Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe lacks the music video segments, several pop culture references are mixed into the storyline, even adopting the multiverse plot device popularized by the MCU and DCEU. There is also time travel in Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, which is how the teenagers from the 1990s are brought into modern times without aging.

Allowing the iconic characters to remain the same age keeps their dynamic similar to the popular MTV show during its original run, while also giving Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe the opportunity to include some modern references and Easter eggs. Giving Beavis and Butt-Head a way to return as teenagers in 2022 also sets up a Beavis and Butt-Head TV series reboot scheduled to air on Paramount+ later this year. Whether the revival series will contain music videos remains to be seen, but at the very least it has the freedom to include some modern references like the ones in Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.

Beavis & Butt-Head’s Star Wars Easter Egg

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe opens with an animated Star Wars parody, recreating the iconic attack on the Death Star from Return of the Jedi. This also follows the formula used in Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, which opened with a parody of Godzilla and King Kong, featuring Beavis and Butt-Head as large kaiju-like monsters destroying a metropolitan city. While the opening in their first film had no direct connection to the remainder of the narrative, one could argue that the Beavis and Butt-head seen in the Star Wars parody sequence sets up the existence of multiple versions of the characters across the multiverses. It would also explain why these characters are rendered in full CGI for this scene alone, while the rest of the movie has them depicted in a 2D animation style similar to the original show.

Beavis & Butt-Head’s Interstellar Reference

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe brings the teenagers into modern times through a black hole, similar to the way the tesseract in Interstellar is used for time travel. Just as Matthew McConaughey’s character of Joseph Cooper remains the same despite everyone on Earth aging 51 years, Beavis and Butt-Head emerge from the black hole 24 years later still teenagers. They are also betrayed by the NASA Captain, Serena Ryan (voiced by Andrea Savage), similar to the way Matt Damon’s character tries to save himself at the expense of others in Interstellar. The difference is that Beavis and Butt-Head undoubtedly deserve the betrayal, as the direct cause of the catastrophic mission failure.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

When Beavis and Butt-Head arrive in 2022, they are soon visited by two alternate versions of themselves from the multiverse. Declaring themselves the smartest versions of Beavis and Butt-Head across all universes, they attempt to explain the multiverse by asking the time-traveling pair if they have seen the “cartoon Spider-Man movie.” This is a clear reference to the multiverse in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, though even the smart versions of Beavis and Butt-Head fail to recognize that the pair would have had no way of seeing the 2018 movie in 1998, where they have just arrived from.

Beavis & Butt-Head Referenced… Touch By An Angel?

Beavis and Butt-Head end up in space after a judge makes the decision to send them to space camp instead of prison following the destruction of their school’s science fair. The judge cites the feel-good fantasy drama series Touched by an Angel as the reason for his light sentencing. This reference to the show which ran on CBS from 1994 to 2003 makes sense in 1998, but a prison warden also coincidentally mentions the show in 2022 after Beavis and Butt-Head have time traveled and are sent to jail for mistakenly thinking their white privilege permits them to steal a police car.

Beavis & Butt-Head’s Daria Reference

Although she was absent from Beavis and Butt-Head season 8, Daria was a regular character in the original series run before she received her own spin-off on MTV. Because the beginning of Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe takes place in 1998, prior to Daria’s departure from the show, it makes sense that she appears in the courtroom scene. While she doesn’t speak, Daria appears visibly disappointed by the judge’s decision to send Beavis and Butt-Head to space camp, which aligns with the combative relationship she often had with the duo. Principal McVicker and Buzzcut can also be seen in the courtroom witnessing the sentencing.

Beavis & Butt-Head’s Marvel Reference

Smart Beavis and Butt-Head’s mention of Spider-Man is not the only reference to Marvel in Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, which also adopts the wardrobe from two memorable comic book characters. The alternate universe versions of Beavis and Butt-Head are dressed similar to the MCU’s Uatu The Watcher, a character that served as narrator in the Disney+ animated Marvel series, What If…? Additionally, Beavis has a fantasy sequence in which he imagines Serena Ryan dressed in Red Sonja’s iconic scale mail bikini armor.

Michael Bolton’s “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You”

When Beavis and Butt-Head have a falling out during the course of Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, there is a montage featuring the pair walking around the city separated while Michael Bolton’s “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” plays on the film’s soundtrack. Not only is this an amusing parody of an often-used story trope, but it is also a reference to a Beavis and Butt-Head season 4 episode entitled “Trouble Urinating,” which features the pair watching the music video for Bolton’s song. Not unsurprisingly, Beavis has an adverse reaction to the song. Shortly after the montage, they reunite, opening the door for Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe 2 and a planned Paramount+ revival of the show.