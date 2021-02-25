Beavis and Butt-Head to get new movie on Paramount +

Beavis and Butt-Head will win a new movie on Paramount +, ViacomCBS’s streaming platform scheduled to premiere on March 4. Despite not revealing more information, such as the official title and release date, the production should link the original series with the reboot under development by Comedy Central.

Created by Mike Judge in 1992, Beavis and Butt-Head became part of MTV programming in the 1990s. The lively show followed two television program enthusiasts, with their adventures surrounding discussions about current issues. The novelty was announced by the iconic duo in a video on YouTube, simulating a call between them on Zoom. Check out!

This will be the second film of the characters, sequel to Beavis and Butt-Head Detonate America (1996). At the end of last year, it was revealed that Judge would be responsible for writing, producing and voice acting for the new series, which will have two seasons. With that, it is expected that he also returns to command the feature.

“We are excited to be working with Mike Judge again. Beavis and Butt-Head were a voice that defined a generation and we can’t wait to watch their adventures in a new world, ”said Chris McCarthy, president of the MTV Entertainment Group at the time of the revelation of the new chapters. In addition, the classic series will be available on the streaming service as soon as it is released.