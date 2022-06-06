beavis-and-butt-head-make-the-universe-10-Funniest-Trailers-takeaway

The new trailer for the upcoming Beavis and Butthead movie “Beavis and Butthead Create the Universe” definitely gave fans of the classic Mike Judge series something to look forward to. During its four-year run on MTV, the series introduced the world not only to the two greatest blockheads in the history of animation, but also to a cultural phenomenon.

Subversive, unexpected and very entertaining, Beavis and Butthead may initially seem incapable of doing anything more than just staring at the TV and commenting, but one look at their story says much more. Over the years, the duo has faced some pretty amazing situations, and Beavis and Butthead are making the Universe to provide even more.

To hear them laugh again for the first time

It’s been 25 years since MTV shut down Beavis and Butthead, and while fans were excited about the revival of the series in 2011, this event turned out to be very short. They’re finally back, launching the trailer for their new movie with a characteristic Stoner laugh.

As the voice of both Beavis and Butt-Head, creator Mike Judge provided the characters with the incessant giggling and giggling that remains their biggest trademark. To hear this laughter against a black screen at the beginning of the first trailer of the movie “Beavis and Butthead make the Universe” gives fans a moment of pure delight.

When they vomited in zero gravity

Anything involving Beavis and Butt-Head will also eventually provide a certain amount of body humor and rude jokes. The original series has never shied away from these aspects, and unsurprisingly, their upcoming movie won’t either.

Traveling into space gives Beavis and Butthead unlimited opportunities to literally take their comedy to new heights. Of course, this humor isn’t for everyone, but seeing a couple in NASA spacesuits spewing vomit arcs in zero gravity is just too cool for some to resist.

When they forced space equipment to do perverse things

The first moment in the new trailer, where fans will see Beavis and Butthead in their classic AC/DC and Metallica T-shirts, is accompanied by a bonus. By manipulating the controls of some space equipment, the duo proves that they have not matured in 25 years.

The sounds of hydraulic equipment constantly rising and falling while the couple giggles and says things like “yes” and “wow” are awkward but fun. Beavis and Butthead came back and stayed the same as always, and for some reason it never ceases to be funny.

When they couldn’t tear themselves away after seeing the number 69

Beavis and Butthead make the universe is not just a journey into space. He also sees idiot buddies traveling into the future-or, in this case, our present—after a black hole in space sends them from 1998 to 2022.

The trailer shows what appears to be the first arrival of Beavis and Butt Heads in 2022. Faced with a billboard that lists the year, the couple is instead glad that the number 69 also appears. The miracle of time travel simply cannot compete with anything even remotely resembling these guys.

When Cornholio’s return was teased

Originally introduced in the TV series Beavis and Butthead, Beavis’ alter ego, fueled by caffeine or sugar, has been around for many years. In addition to the TV series, Cornholio also appears in the 1996 film Beavis and Butthead Make America and returns again in the new film.

Judging by the trailer, in the movie “Beavis and Butthead make the Universe” there is a scene where the duo is in prison. Regardless of what happens during this incarceration, one thing is clear: Cornholio returns and sees him again after all these years, while a crowd of prisoners chants “T.P.” this is a special kind of magic.

When they met their evolved, futuristic personalities

The reason Beavis and Butthead have endured all these years is simply that their outright stupidity has endeared them to the audience. Easily confused and obsessed with immature views on sex, the couple meets a highly developed version of themselves in the new trailer.

It’s hard to imagine that any Beavis and Butthead fan would prefer a reasonable version of the two friends, but to see them as a version of themselves in an alternate dimension/The Twilight Zone is just ridiculous. Fans have seen a lot of their experiences over the years, but it definitely won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

When Beavis and Butthead are Monarchs

There is no doubt about it — it seems that some wild things are happening in the upcoming film with Beavis and Butt-head. Whether this is the result of the intersection of dimensions that should not be messed with remains to be seen, and fans are probably already laughing as a result.