Beauty and the Beast: to have the prequel series on Disney

The live-action film Beauty and the Beast (2017) will win a derivative series centered on the characters Gaston (Luke Evans, from The Alienist) and LeFou (Josh Gad, from Frozen). The announcement was made on Thursday (10), amid several other releases from the studio.

The production Beauty and the Beast Prequel Series will feature the return of Evans and Gad to reprise their roles in the film. The story will show a little more of the past of the two villains and expand the universe of the work.

Despite setting in a period prior to the feature, the protagonists Emma Watson (The Perks of Being Invisible) and Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey) are not expected to return to the franchise. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, there are rumors that they may make cameos.

The musical miniseries will have six episodes, whose soundtrack will be commanded by the iconic composer Alan Menken, who developed the original animation music from 1991.

Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz (both from Once Upon a Time) will share with Josh Gad the showrunner post of the production, as well as the three will also be screenwriters. Luke Evans joins the trio in the executive production of the series.

The series will be shown on Disney +, but there is no release yet.



