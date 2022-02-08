Beauty And The Beast: Rita Ora Joins The Cast Of Disney+ Series

Beauty And The Beast: Through her social networks, artist Rita Ora announced that she is slated to act in Little Town, the supposed official title of the Beauty and the Beast spin-off series on Disney+.

Known for lending her voice to feature films such as Fifty Shades of Grey, Fast and Furious 6 and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, and serving as one of the panel judges on The X-Factor UK and The Masked Singer, Rita Ora is yet another name confirmed for the limited musical inspired by the movie Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens.

In a publication, the singer could not hide her excitement at joining the cast of the Disney production and said she was very “excited” to start recording, revealing that she was very “grateful” to have fulfilled a childhood dream and never imagined that a day could act in a project adapted from one of the most popular fairy tales.

Check out the ad below:

I can’t keep the secret any longer! I’m beyond excited to be be joining the cast of the Beauty and the Beast prequel series! As a child, I remember watching Beauty and the Beast with my family over and over and immediately falling in love with the music and characters. pic.twitter.com/30RWLwAUlV — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) February 7, 2022

“I can’t keep it a secret anymore! I’m so excited to be joining the cast of the Beauty and the Beast prequel series! As a kid, I remember watching Beauty and the Beast with my family several times and immediately falling in love with the music and by the characters.”

According to the studio, Ora will play “a fugitive with surprising abilities who carries a secret that could affect an entire kingdom”, and will star alongside the already confirmed Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Briana Middleton, Fra Fee and Jelani Alladin.

The Disney+ series still doesn’t have a premiere date.