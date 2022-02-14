Beauty And The Beast: Disney Suspends Plans To Make A Spin-Off Of The Film

Beauty And The Beast: Disney has suspended production on the 2017 Beauty and the Beast spinoff series starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens. According to Deadline, development on the musical series centered on the characters Gaston and LeFou — played by Luke Evans and Josh Gad, respectively — has not progressed due to creative differences and scheduling conflicts with the cast amid the change in start date.

The attraction had been made official for streaming in 2021, with an order for 8 episodes, and would go through filming in the United Kingdom between June and September. However, sources on the site stated that the script and the original music did not match up as expected, which led to the postponement of production to the end of the year – a period that would bring adverse weather conditions and in which the actors would be unavailable due to from other jobs.

On their social media, Gad and Evans confirmed the news that at the moment the project will not move forward, but they hope to be able to make it happen as soon as possible

The attraction, set years before the musical novel about the cursed prince and the young woman, would tell more about the duo’s origins. The title would bring Gaston and his faithful squire as protagonists – alongside LeFou’s half-sister Tilly (played by actress Briana Middleton).

The synopsis reads: “When a surprising revelation from Tilly’s past comes to light, the trio set out on a quest filled with romance, comedy and adventure. As secrets unravel and dangers arise, old friends and new enemies reveal that the realm still holds many mysteries.

In addition to Evans, Gad and Middleton, the spin-off series had announced the addition of actors Fra Fee (Hawkeye) and Jelani Alladin (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) to its cast, which also includes singer Rita Ora.

The Disney+ show was conceived and written by Gad along with Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, the duo responsible for Once Upon a Time, and would also have them as showrunners. In addition, Alan Menken, composer of the 1991 films and the 2017 remake, would return to sign the soundtrack.

Due to Beauty and the Beast becoming a hit in theaters, earning more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office, Disney has not given up on the idea of ​​making the prequel spin-off, but it is unknown if the entire team creative team and cast may return to the eventual project in the future.