beautiful photos of Conrad and Nic’s wedding revealed

The popular Fox series, The Resident, is preparing for the premiere of its season 4 in January 2021, so the first photos of what will be the wedding of Conrad and Nic have been revealed.

The Resident series will premiere its season 4 on January 12, 2021, but all fans are eager to see the wedding between Nic Nevin and Conrad Hawkins.

Recall that Nic and Conrad met in a bar, but fell in love little by little in the hospital, so now we will see a great wedding in which they will be united “forever”.

The EW.com website has published the first photos of what will be the wedding between these great characters from The Resident. Check out the photos below.

The wedding will see many members of the series such as Nic’s father, Kyle Nevin, his friends and colleagues of both, Devon Pravesh, Mina Okafur and Mashall Winthrop.

But, it seems that some are missing, the reasons are still unknown, but the wedding will take place before the COVID pandemic, something that could generate certain doubts about the lives of some characters from The Resident.



