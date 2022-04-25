Beau Clark teases her second wedding to Stassi Schroeder: “Can’t wait to marry this woman (again)”

Preparing for the big day. Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark are getting married for the second time, and the ceremony will take place soon.

The 42-year-old commercial casting director announced this in a post on Instagram Story on Friday, April 22. “Can’t wait to marry this woman (again) in 3 weeks,” the podcast co—host wrote along with a photo of the Vanderpump Rules graduate. , 33, doing highlights.

The author of Next Level Basic and Clark originally planned to tie the knot in Rome, Italy, in October 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced them to reconsider this plan. In the end, the duo decided to get married in a routine backyard ceremony in September 2020.

“Today would be our wedding day,” Schroeder wrote on Instagram a month later, sharing footage from an intimate event. “We went and did it anyway.”

In January 2021, the couple had a daughter, Hartford, who is now 15 months old.

Earlier this month, Schroeder confirmed that the second wedding will take place in Europe. “I decided to put on this iconic KUWTK wedding episode to be inspired by our upcoming European wedding,” she wrote at the time in an Instagram Story. The post contained a screenshot of the episode of the 9th season of the show “The Kardashian Family”, which documented the wedding of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

While delaying their wedding wasn’t ideal, Schroeder and Clark have gone through a lot of ups and downs since they started dating in February 2018. Shortly before the author of Off With Her Head confirmed that she was expecting a girl, she was fired from Vanderpump Rules. after Faith Stowers reported that Schroeder and Kristen Douth falsely reported her to the police for a crime she didn’t commit.

“Beau has been her rock throughout this and she was grateful for his support,” an insider told us in June 2020. “From a professional point of view, Vanderpump Rules and her podcast were her top priorities, and she enjoyed working on both.”

Bravo also fired the 39-year-old Douthat, as well as Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni. Schroeder, for her part, abandoned her PR agency, and her podcast “Straight Up With Stassi” was canceled and removed from all streaming platforms.

“Stassi didn’t expect to be fired,” a second source told us at the time. “She lost a lot of money due to the loss of sponsorship and paid opportunities.”

After 33-year-old Stowers made her claims public, Schroeder made a public apology to the former SURver.

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced,” she wrote on Instagram in June 2020. — I am grateful to the people in my life who continue to test me and push me to become a more educated person. …What I did to Faith was wrong. I’m sorry and I don’t expect forgiveness.”