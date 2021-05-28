Beats Studio Buds: LeBron James Publishes Photo Using The New Headphones

Beats Studio Buds: Basketball player LeBron James recently appeared wearing Apple’s new Beats Studio Buds wireless headphones. The images corroborate with recent leaks that indicate that the accessory is close to being announced.

On Wednesday (26), the Los Angeles Lakers winger posted a series of photos on Instagram using a white version of the alleged headphones. Although it is difficult to confirm the veracity, the design is very similar to the leaked renders.

Previously, the first evidence of the new Apple headphones was discovered in the beta versions of iOS and tvOS 14.6. For example, a contributor on the MacRumors website found an animation that featured the accessory.

This week, the Beats Studio Buds name and designs for the devices surfaced in US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filings. This is a strong indication that the product is ready to be launched.

Finally, MySmartPrice published photos of headphones with a design very similar to the diagrams in the US filed documents. However, the American publication said it was unable to verify the authenticity of the images.

Imminent launch

Apparently, Apple saw that LeBron James could be a great “poster boy” for Beats Studio Buds. The NBA and Space Jam 2 movie star has more than 85 million followers on Instagram.

The brand has not yet revealed any information, but the FCC registration reveals that the accessory can be launched at any time. Therefore, only the official product announcement is missing.

Beats was founded by rapper Dr. Dre and music producer Jimmy Iovine in 2006. In 2014, the company specializing in audio equipment was acquired by Apple for $ 3 billion – the largest purchase in the history of the technology giant.