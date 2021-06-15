Beats Studio Buds is Advertised For R$ 1,799 With Up To 24h Battery Life

Beats Studio Buds: Apple subsidiary Beats announced the new Beats Studio Buds headphones on Monday (14). For the first time in the brand’s history, the accessory will have a quick pairing function compatible with iOS and Android devices.

Available in red, white and black, the model features an “elegant and light” design. It features three silicone tips that have an acoustic nozzle with an opening to release pressure on users’ eardrums.

Each Beats Studio Buds headset features a multifunctional button that lets you play, pause or skip songs. It can also be used to answer calls and switch between active noise canceling modes.

According to the brand, the accessory offers a powerful and balanced performance with support for the spatial audio of Apple Music. What’s more, each bud has acoustic chambers that allow for “excellent stereo separation and low harmonic distortion”.

The headset has autonomy for 8 hours of playback with another 16 hours provided by the charging case, adding 24 hours of sound. However, these numbers drop to 5 and 15 hours using the noise canceling mode.

Seen recently with basketball player Lebron James, Beats Studio Buds seems to be made for those who play sports. An example of this is the IPX4 water resistance rating, indicating that it withstands a little sweat or rain.

Beats Studio Buds will be available in Brazil at the end of the year for R$1,799.