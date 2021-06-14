Beats Studio Buds: AirPods Pro Killer Announced

Beats Studio Buds, which have been talked about for a long time, are finally officially introduced. So what are the technical specifications and price of the Beats Studio Buds?

Famous rapper Dr. There is new news from Beats, founded by Dre and known for its on-ear headphones. It has been rumored for a long time that the brand is working on a new fully wireless earbuds. The allegations turned out to be true and Beats Studio Buds was officially announced today.

Beats Studio Buds specifications

Equipped with 8.2mm specially designed drivers, Beats Studio Buds have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a transparent mode that allows you to hear outside sounds. The brand says the headphones have high stereo separation and low harmonic distortion along the frequency curve, giving users a unique experience.

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 technology, the headset promises a lag-free sound experience and long usage distance. The device does not contain any of the Apple-made W1 or H1 chips. The headset, which is charged via USB Type-C, offers 8 hours of independent battery life and a total of 24 hours of battery life with the charging case. In addition, you gain a lifetime of up to 1 hour with a 5-minute charge when your charge is low.

Available in three color options

Beats Studio Buds, which we can call very light with their weight of 5 grams, are made of quality plastic and are resistant to water splashes with IPX4 certification. You can pause the music, answer/reject calls, switch between active noise canceling and transparent mode thanks to the 2 physical buttons on the device, which has 3 different color options as “Beats Red”, black and white.

Beats Studio Buds price

Beats Studio Buds, which will be available on both iOS and Android devices, were offered for sale with a reasonable price tag of $ 149 when we consider its features.

So, would you prefer Beats Studio Buds, considering its price and features?