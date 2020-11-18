Beats launches headphones that glow in the dark

Beats, an American company specializing in audio equipment, is launching a variant of its popular Powerbeats headphones that glow in the dark. The new Powerbeats will feature Ambush’s signature design, known for its revolutionary style.

In terms of features and functionality, Powerbeats remain exactly the same as those who enjoy physical activity: wireless design with a connector cable between each headset. Specifically for Apple users, Powerbeats offer Apple’s H1 wireless chip for access to the Siri assistant, in addition to new device switching features in iOS14 and macOS11 Big Sur.

In addition, the colored headphones offer a battery that promises 15 hours on a full charge, fast charging through Fast Fuel technology (five minutes for one hour of playback), IPX4 resistant to sweat and splashes, as well as a round cable on the back of the headphones. ear hooks for ergonomic contour around the neck.

Shines a lot

The great advantage of the new Powerbeats is a design that glows in the dark, which can also have its uses. Since these headphones are designed for exercise enthusiasts and have an active lifestyle, a design that shines can make its users more visible when they exercise, run, walk or ride a bicycle.

Yoon Ahn, the designer of the new model, who is a co-founder (along with her husband, rapper Verbal) of the Ambush brand, said she was inspired by the energy of the city (Tokyo) when you are away from home at night enjoying music. In other words, for everyone who is “having fun, being creative and trying new things – these kids always seem to shine more”, she defined.

The new Powerbeats will be available for orders starting tomorrow (18), in stores and on Apple and Nordstrom websites, for US $ 199.95, about R $ 1,065.



