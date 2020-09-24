Beat his boyfriend and ordered his son to sleep with him

The mother of three who was found dead by one of her children after being brutally beaten by her boyfriend was pregnant, according to her relatives.

Officials reported that the tragedy occurred in the northeast of the city on September 19 at the facilities of an apartment complex located at the intersection of De Soto and Antoine streets.

Sgt S. Murdock of the Houston Police Department’s Homicide BDivision informed the media Wednesday that victim Ashley M. Garcia, 27, died at the scene.

Investigators said some witnesses saw the suspect, Alexis Armando Rojas-Méndez begin hitting the victim in the parking lot before entering the apartment, but no one called police.

In the first report, the police said that García’s body was discovered by her 9-year-old son, but they gave additional details where they indicated that the boy was ordered by the suspect to sleep with her beaten mother. According to investigators, the boy confessed that the suspect told him that his mother was asleep and not to leave her alone. The boy obeyed, but when he felt the cold body he sought help.

Officials said the victim suffered severe trauma to her head and other parts of her body.

Ashley’s relatives said that the deceased was seven weeks pregnant.

The suspect fled the scene and had not been arrested as of Thursday. Rojas-Méndez has been charged with murder.

García’s family reported that García’s funeral will take place this Thursday, the victim leaves behind three children.



