Beast Boy Skin In Fortnite; How To Get It For Free In The Teen Titans Cup: Time

Beast Boy: We tell you how to get the DC Comics Teen Titans Beast Boy skin for free in Fortnite by participating in its Cup. Dates, times and how to participate. Epic Games has announced the Teen Titans Cup. This is a Fortnite Battle Royale tournament in which we can get the DC Comics Teen Titans Beast Boy skin for free before it hits the store if we are among the first. Here we tell you everything you need to know about this event of Season 6 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

How to get the Teen Titans Beast boy skin for free in Fortnite

To get the Fortnite Battle Royale Beast Boy skin for free, we have to participate in the Teen Titans Cup, which will start on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. The best teams from each region will win the Beast Boy costume before it hits the store. The schedule will be from 6:00 p.m. CEST to 9:00 p.m. CEST in Europe, and will be different in each region. To check the schedule, go to the “Teen Titans Cup” tab under “Competition” in the Fortnite Battle Royale menu.

The Teen Titans Cup will play the Duos game mode. We will have up to three hours to play up to ten games. The best Duos from each region will be able to get both the Beast Boy skin and the Sofa Titan backpacking accessory for free before they hit the Item Shop. The Beast Boy skin, Titan Sofa backpacking accessory, and Bate collection tool from Beast Boy will be available for purchase individually, or as part of the Beast Boy bundle. In addition, the Beast Boy skin includes the built-in Gorilla Scream emote, which allows him to transform into an awesome beast.