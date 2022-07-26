Bears Star Robert Quinn Makes Decision on Training Camp

Chicago Bears forward Robert Quinn is not going to stay at the training camp.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Quinn showed up for the Bears’ training camp, which begins Tuesday. This happened after he missed a mandatory mini-camp in June.

In the upcoming season, Quinn will earn just under $13 million.

This is great news for bears. Many fans wondered if Quinn was going to show up at camp at all, given that there were rumors of an exchange around him during the offseason.

He dispelled these doubts, and now the team will be better off.

Quinn is one of the best pass rushers in the league, and he’s having a fantastic 2021 season. He finished with 49 tackles (38 solo), 18.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

He will try to beat these numbers when the bear season starts on September 11.