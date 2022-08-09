Bears could get another serious injury – The Spun: what’s trending in the sports world today

Sportswear Badge/Getty Images

The hits keep coming to get the Chicago Bears core.

According to NFL reporter Two Brands on, David Moore suffered a potentially serious injury and had to be taken off the practice field on Tuesday.

Moore’s injury is all the more devastating considering that the Bears WR corps is already thin due to a high ankle sprain of quad bike Byron Pringle N’KIL Harry.

It is unclear what is wrong with Moore, but local media representatives say that it is the right leg.

Moore joins the Bears after several seasons with the Seahawks, and will split time with the Broncos and Packers in 2021.

At the start of the year, Chicago’s pass catchers found themselves in the spotlight; with no big names on the roster to help second-year QB Justin Fields.

I hope Moore’s injury is not as serious as it seems. But now it doesn’t look good for the former peak in the seventh round.