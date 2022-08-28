Bear and breakfast: how to rotate objects in rooms

How to build a room and furnish it with furniture in Bear and Breakfast How to rotate pieces of furniture in Bear and Breakfast

In the indie game Bear and Breakfast, players will have to combine the management of several places for overnight and breakfast. The main character, Hank the bear, will need a lot of furniture, tons of rooms and a room to place all these items in the rooms. One of the good ways to change the layout and place more things in a smaller space is to rotate pieces of furniture in this relaxing simulator similar to Animal Crossing.

How to build a room and furnish it in Bear and Breakfast

To even get to the rotating furniture, players will need to create a room. This needs to be done on the workbench at the beginning of the game, but later Hank unlocks the ability to build from anywhere. Similarly, players can delete rooms in Bear and Breakfast.

Head to the location workbench. To build a room, use the hammer icon on the wheel in the lower left corner of the screen. Select the type of room to build from the menu. Click and drag to create a room. While the bedrooms need to be at least 2×3, they need to be much larger to accommodate all the Level 5 furniture that players may want to use. Add at least a bed; all other furniture is optional, but will add comfort and decor to each room.

How to rotate pieces of furniture in Bear and Breakfast

Players can rotate items in any room, including bedrooms and bathrooms in Bear and Breakfast. Once a room is created with the right size to accommodate everything the player wants to add to it, he can select the backpack or inventory button on the workbench wheel in the lower left corner.

If the item is not already selected, click on it to select it when it is surrounded by a white outline. Sometimes, if there is a carpet under the object, it can be difficult to choose it. In this case, first remove the carpet from the room. Once the item is selected, it will turn blue, as in this picture:

Press the R button to rotate the item once. Furniture can only be rotated 90 degrees, so it will move face up, down, left or right; players cannot place items at an angle in this relaxing indie game.

If the Bear and Breakfast item is blue, it can be put down. If it is red, there is not enough space for this element in its current position or rotation. Click to place it.

Bear and Breakfast is available for PC and will appear on Switch soon.