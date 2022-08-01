Bear and breakfast: how to improve hygiene

When building a motel in Bear and Breakfast, players must monitor the level of hygiene. Bear and Breakfast is a new life simulation game in which players control Hank the bear. Hank and his friends find an abandoned shack in the woods and decide to turn it into a bed and breakfast. The game functions in the same way as other life simulation games, and graphically has some similarities to the hugely successful Stardew Valley.

As soon as the players complete their training and open a bed and breakfast, they will realize that there is no bathroom in the house. For the first location in the game, visiting customers must use an outhouse; this situation teaches players various rating points that they will earn by building and decorating. One of the differences between Bear and Breakfast from competitors such as Stardew Valley and even Animal Crossing: New Horizons, is a rating system that serves as the main mechanic in the game and helps players move from one motel building to another. In addition to basic metrics such as comfort and decor scores, players will also eventually need to work on their hygiene. This aspect of the gameplay is similar to Two Point Hospital, where players need to manage the Bear and Breakfast Motel, meet customer requirements and use a rating system.

To get a higher hygiene score in Bear and Breakfast, players need to build a bathroom and make sure that it has a basic set of furniture in order for it to function. Players will need to gather resources to build the necessary parts, and this will not be possible until the second motel on the A24 south of Timber Crossing.

How to build a bathroom and improve hygiene indicators in Bear and Breakfast

Before Hank can build a bathroom at the Bear and Breakfast, he will need to clean the motel, fix the roof, build a reception desk, build rooms and invite guests. All new motel spaces must be cleared and equipped with bedrooms before guests arrive, at which point additional rooms may be added.

By building a bathroom and installing a toilet, sink and shower, Hank’s hygiene rating will be immeasurably improved compared to the wing in the first Bear and Breakfast Motel. There should be at least one bathroom for every two bedrooms, and each should have a toilet, sink and shower. To build them, Hank will need money and resources. As soon as the guests start arriving, talk to the robot shark to get free resources and crafting recipes.

After the bathrooms are built and furnished, the players will improve their hygiene indicators, which will help them pass the game. It is possible to add additional furniture, but part of the task of Bear and Breakfast is to manage the space as well as the ratings; having a massive bathroom may look nice, but it will be difficult to fulfill all the rating requirements without using the space effectively.