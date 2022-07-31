Bear and breakfast: how to delete a room

Building in Bear and Breakfast How to remove rooms in Bear and Breakfast

To satisfy all the people coming to the forest, Bear Bear and Breakfast Hank needs to make sure that each of his hotels is in excellent condition. And sometimes it can mean redeveloping a room, bathroom, or even just deleting everything and starting from scratch.

Building in the Bear and breakfast

The buildings in the relaxing indie video game Bear and Breakfast have clear specifications of how the rooms should be arranged. They also have an external structure that usually cannot be expanded. Therefore, it is very important to understand how these rooms work together to get the best layout for each hotel that Hank has to manage.

Each bedroom should be at least 4×3. In buildings with other amenities, each bedroom should be within reach of the necessary amenities. When you click on a room that is not a bedroom, a circle will appear around it. Any bedroom inside the circle will be served by this room. This applies to bathrooms, bars, kitchens and other rooms that are not bedrooms. Each hotel will have its own unique sets of rooms that can be built, and each bedroom should intersect with all the necessary amenities. By the time Hank is done, he will be rebuilding an entire video game city.

How to delete rooms in Bear and Breakfast

A great tip for beginners in the game “Bear and Breakfast” is to carefully plan the location of each building before starting. But if Hank went a little overboard with his shaggy head and built rooms outside the bathroom, or maybe the kitchen is just in the wrong place for a good hotel layout, removing and changing rooms is refreshingly easy.

Click on the room you want to delete or change. A small field will appear on the right side of the screen. It will contain information about the room and an assessment of comfort, and it will even indicate what the room should be livable in this place. At the bottom of this field there will be a field for “Edit” and one for “Delete”.

The edit option will not allow players to delete the entire room. Click the delete button, and the indie game “Bear and Breakfast” will return to you all the in-game coins spent on the construction of this room. It will also automatically return all furniture and decorative items back to Hank’s inventory if he has room for everything.

After that, the area previously occupied by the room will become empty, the furniture will be in the inventory, and the players will be ready to rebuild. This is a great way to decorate any space, similar to how players can do it in a bear and breakfast-like game such as Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley.

Bear and Breakfast is available for PC and will soon appear on Switch.