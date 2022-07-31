Bear and breakfast: how to build bathrooms to get the best hygiene score

In Bear and Breakfast, the players are Hank, a bear who runs hotels for people in his forest. This bear may not be human, but he is smart enough to arrange for tourists some fabulous places for adventures. In this life simulation game, one of the most important things he has to install in all his possessions is bathrooms.

Counting rooms at Bear and Breakfast

There are several ratings that a room in the indie video game Bear and Breakfast can have. There are such things as basic comfort and the number of decorations in each room, as well as an indicator of hygiene. Hank’s first location, a cabin in Timber Crossing, has only points for comfort and decoration, since all visitors to the hut will have to use the outhouse.

But the second location in this Animal Crossing-style simulation video game, which is a motel on the A24 south of Timber Crossing, should have private bathrooms built into the motel itself.

How to build a bathroom in Bear and Breakfast

To build a bathroom, Hank will first have to clean the motel, fix the roof, and then build a reception desk. Then players will need to build a bedroom; simple bedrooms should be only 4×3 square and contain a bed; additional furniture will help to increase the comfort level or decorate the space. Then go to the front desk and invite the person to stay at the motel.

After the guest is on the way, return to the talking shark. This will give Hank the recipes he needs to create the worst possible toilet for his visitors.

Bathroom recipes for a motel

A great tip for newcomers to Bear and Breakfast: they should collect as many resources as possible; players may want to know in advance how much it will cost to build the toilet necessary to keep guests happy.

Bathrooms should be 3×3 and have one door. The basic 3×3 layout will cost players 135 coins. There should be one bathroom for every two bedrooms. In order for it to be considered a bathroom, it will require three items: a toilet, a sink and a shower. The talking shark will give Hank the most basic of these items. There will be a total of recipes for each of these basic items: 5 copper plates, 3 plywood boards that can be found in the north near the Bear’s hat and Breakfast, 1 plastic board and 1 rubber plate.

With these basic items, Hank will get 9 hygiene points in this relaxing simulation game. Although he can decorate bathrooms and bedrooms with decorations, to increase the level of hygiene, it will be necessary to replace these basic items with new ones. The best bathroom recipes can be found by completing the main story quests or buying them in Pawn Voyage vehicles.

Bear and Breakfast is available for PC and will appear on Switch soon.