Bear and breakfast: how to add or remove doors and windows

Bear and Breakfast is a management simulator in which players repair and decorate a bed and breakfast in Hank’s native forest. To make the best layouts in each of his buildings, Hank will have to be able to create and destroy new windows and doors.

How to Build in Bear and Breakfast

To build or remove a room in Bear and Breakfast, Hank will first need to approach the workbench. Interact with the workbench by pressing E, then look at the bottom left of the screen. A new menu will appear with the buttons “Build”, “Inventory” and “Create”.

A build that looks like a hammer icon is used to create rooms. Select the type of room, then click and drag to select the location and dimensions inside the room. This icon can be used to create any type of room, including special rooms, bedrooms and bathrooms in Bear and Breakfast. Crafting, which looks like a screwdriver and a wrench, is used to create furniture to fill rooms. The inventory, which looks like a small backpack, opens the inventory menu so that Hank can place furniture in already built rooms.

To create and destroy doors and windows in Bear and Breakfast, players will need to be in the inventory menu.

How to create and delete doors and windows in Bear and Breakfast

Open the construction menu by interacting with the workbench. Later, a collectible trinket will appear in The Bear and Breakfast, which will give Hank access to the workbench from anywhere, but now he will have to go to the workbench itself and interact with it. Select the inventory button.

In the upper left corner of the inventory menu there is a door icon with a small plus next to it. Click here to create a new door, then click again where the door will be placed. It can be rotated by pressing the R button. If the door is red, there is something that prevents it from being put there. If it is blue, then the area is ideal for a new doorway.

Windows can be added in the same way as doors. Click the small “Add Window” button in the inventory, then rotate it with R. Need to remove a doorway or window? Select a door or window. After selecting delete using the DEL key on the keyboard. Most likely, these directions will be slightly different when “Bear and Breakfast” is released on the Nintendo Switch later this year.

Bear and Breakfast is available for PC and will appear on Switch soon.