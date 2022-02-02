Be Careful With These SMS If You Use The Carrefour PASS Card

SMS: If you buy at the stores of the multinational Carrefour but you don’t use your PASS card, you don’t have to worry, but you do have to be careful, because there is an online fraud campaign underway aimed precisely at Pass users that the OSI, the Office of Internet Security in Spain has detected.

Fake Carrefour Pass SMS

According to the OSI, everything starts with an SMS with one of the following texts:

Carrefour notification from now on, Your Pass Card cannot be used. You need to activate the new web security system: [malicious URL]

PassCarrefour After the last purchase you will not be able to use your Pass card, activate the 2022 security system immediately [malicious URL]

CARREFOUR HAS ENTERED YOUR INVALID IDENTIFIERS GARCIAS FOR TRYING AGAIN TO BLOCK YOUR PASS CARD [malicious URL]

In general, all messages inform the user that there is some kind of problem with their account or card. To solve it, you need to click on the link provided in the SMS. If you don’t have a card, you ignore the matter, but if you are a Pass user, then you wonder if something is wrong, which is precisely the social engineering resource that the person who designed this scam wanted to use.

It is possible that some messages are identified with the sender of the affected entity itself, in this case Carrefour, although there are other cases in which an unknown number may appear. If you access the link, you will be redirected to “a website that tries to impersonate Carrefour and is very similar to the supermarket chain’s legitimate page.” The fraudulent website contains a form whose objective is to obtain your personal data and even your bank passwords to steal the money you have in your account.

The OSI recommends for those who have been victims of this false sms to contact the bank as soon as possible to inform them of what happened and cancel any transactions that may have been carried out. Similarly, “contact Carrefour through its official channels to proceed in the same way, notify the incident and try to cancel the PASS card so that they cannot carry out any type of action with it.”