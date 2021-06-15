Be careful with the SMS from your bank CaixaBank, Santander

SMS: The WhatsApp of 20 years ago, text messages or SMS seemed doomed to disappear forever in the reality of smartphones and messaging applications. But lo and behold, they have found a second life, and are widely used today to, for example, receive delivery notices from a courier agency, digital payment checks, or messages from your bank.

But what if those SMS from your bank are not true?

Phishing and Smishing with CaixaBank, BBVA, Santander

As we read in the OSI, the Internet User Security Office, “several campaigns to send fraudulent emails (phishing) and SMS (smishing) that impersonate banking entities such as CaixaBank, Santander and BBVA have been detected”. Campaigns whose objective is “to direct the victim to a false web page to steal their access credentials through different deceptions using social engineering techniques”.

To do this, using different excuses, these emails or SMS request to click on a link that they include in the content of the message. This link redirects to a fake page that pretends to be the bank’s page and where the access credentials are requested.

The detected emails are identified with subjects such as:

– ‘Customer number: # XXXXX / Update’

– ‘ẞanco Santandɐr’

Although it is not ruled out that there are other emails with similar issues and / or “that affect other banking entities in addition to those mentioned”.