Be a billionaire: website lets you ‘spend’ Elon Musk’s fortune

Elon Musk: The entrepreneur and founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, has become a frequent figure at the top of the list of richest people in the world. The man who wants to colonize Mars and change the energy matrix of planet Earth has actions that exceed US$ 160 billion (an absurd R$ 842 billion in conversion, considering the current price).

To play with this fortune and stimulate people’s imagination, a Reddit user created the website “Spend Elon Musk’s Fortune!” to allow “spending” the tycoon’s fortune. He took the most recent stock price of the rich man and listed a number of products and experiences that the amount of money could buy.

If the “real-life Tony Stark” sold all of his shares and got the money in his bank account, he could buy 100 private islands in Central America, which would end up with just 0.3% of his money, for example.

As an open game nerd, Musk could still spend his entire fortune on video games. If he chose the PlayStation 5, it would be possible to buy an amount of 328 million units of the console, enough to distribute one unit for every inhabitant of the United States.

The user behind the work, identified only as “Available-Resort-951”, created more than 40 options to play with the creativity of those who would like to be a billionaire. The site even guarantees the printing of a receipt with all expenses made with the money of the owner of Tesla and SpaceX.

Although the game is quite interesting, it is important to emphasize that, in practice, this kind of thing could not happen. If Musk or other billionaires like Jeff Bezos decided to sell all their shares, the market would be so impacted that the value of the US currency would be depreciated, generating a chain action that would impact the entire global economy.