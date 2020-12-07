BBVA enters the cryptocurrency industry

BBVA, Spain’s second largest bank, will soon begin offering cryptocurrency trading and custody services.

BBVA, Spain’s second largest bank with total assets of approximately $ 840 billion, will soon begin offering cryptocurrency trading and custody services.

The unnamed sources, who made statements to CoinDesk about the issue, are stated that the bank is still working to resolve some compatibility problems for crypto money services, so the said services will most likely be offered in the next month, not in December.

BBVA’s services will be directly focused on cryptocurrencies, not related to tokenized securities or similar products.

It is said that BBVA has made an agreement with SILO, which also cooperates with Russian banking company Gazprombank for the storage of cryptocurrencies. Gazprombank has recently launched cryptocurrency services in Switzerland.

BBVA has been actively working in the blockchain field since 2018. The bank became the world’s first global bank to lend money using Blockchain in April 2018. In addition, the oil giant Repsol’s corporate banking Blockcha collaborating to develop solutions based BBVA, which operates in Turkey as it is known, holds the warranty 49.85’lik percent of BBVA shares.

More banking institutions are developing cryptocurrency services lately. Last October, DBS Bank, one of Singapore’s largest banks, confirmed that it is working on a digital asset exchange. Belarusbank, the largest bank in Belarus, launched a cryptocurrency trading platform called Whitebird.io in cooperation with a cryptocurrency company.



