BBC: Fortnite will return to iOS via Nvidia GeForce Now

The British media reveals in advance that the game will be able to be enjoyed again on iPhone and iPad, although not natively.

Fortnite disappeared from the App Store when Epic Games decided not to respect Apple’s use agreements, which subsequently led to several unresolved legal disputes. While both companies continue their legal battle, Nvidia has developed a version for its GeForce Now service, a technology that works in the cloud and that will allow iOS device players to enjoy this title through the Safati web browser.

In this way, Apple will not receive the part of the sales that correspond to microtransactions, as dictated by its internal rules. That is one of the main reasons why Epic Games has denounced Apple, as they consider that they are developing a monopolistic business practice. Those of Fortnite ensure that the 30% commission attacks the competitiveness of companies.

Of course, the stance of the company led by Tim Cook is completely different. According to Apple, this is an orchestrated marketing maneuver for Fortnite to regain some popularity, as they defend that the game has lost player in the last year. Be that as it may, the trial is set for next May, although the resolution of the case could take years.

Millions of users on iOS

Fortnite had 116 million users on iOS, of which 73 million played exclusively on Apple devices. Do not forget that those on the block do not allow other digital stores in their ecosystem, unlike Android. Although the product was also removed from Google Play, it can still be legally purchased and played on this operating system.

Epic Games’ battle royale is a free-to-play title available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android phones. It will also be released on PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.



