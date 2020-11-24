BBC completes production for sixth season

In a new post on Twitter, Line of Duty executive producer Jed Mercurio confirmed for the first time that production on the latest batch of episodes is finally ready. This has been by far the hardest season to complete and for pretty obvious reasons.

Due to the global health crisis, Line of Duty production stalled in the middle. However, they got back to work and did their best to conclude what is almost certain to be a very exciting story.

Curious to find out more about what’s to come in Line of Duty Season 6? We anticipate that AC-12 will face another high-profile case involving police corruption, as we grapple with the great mystery of the “H” that has defined much of the program.

What has made Line of Duty so brilliant in recent years is its ability to look at the world in both a micro and macro sense, and make each of them work in a fantastic way.

Now, the next order of business will be to wait for Line of Duty to be released. In a recent interview, the producers assured that new episodes will most likely not arrive until 2021, but this is a show worth waiting for.

The Line of Duty production team will still need some time to edit everything to make sure it’s perfect.



