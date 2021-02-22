BBB 21: Meet the TV series created by Viih Tube

Viih Tube was one of the participants that attracted the most attention when the cast of Big Brother Brasil (BBB 21) was announced. Only 20 years old, Vitória Moraes is known for her YouTube channel, which currently has more than 10 million subscribers. One of the biggest highlights of her channel is the availability of different web series and productions focused on the internet.

This format of virtual series has grown in recent years, as has YouTube itself. To get an idea of ​​how well the series format is accepted by the public, the first episode of Em Prova, one of Viih Tube’s web series, has already seen over 9.5 million views since its launch in June 2019. In addition, another of his productions, O Enigma, surpassed the mark of 80 million views, being a new milestone in Brazil.

The target audience of virtual series includes children and young people between 11 and 22 years of age. The episodes are about 10 to 20 minutes long, making it one of the favorite formats of Internet users. With its productions, Viih Tube has already opened space for more and more series to be developed on YouTube.

How about knowing a little more about the influencer serial productions?

Waiting

The web series A Espera is a drama launched by Viih’s channel in 2017. Under the direction of Felipe Didonih, Vitória helped produce the script and starred in the series, which has 11 episodes. In the plot, orphans must face all the problems of adolescence while looking for a family that wants to adopt them.

In addition to Viih Tube, the cast also features Amanda Dias, Fhelipe Gomes, Lucca Louzas, Renato Cunha and Victória Rosayni.

In total, the 11 episodes of A Espera accumulate over 75 million views on YouTube.

The Enigma

With over 80 million views, O Enigma debuted in November 2018 and has 10 episodes available on YouTube. In the series, a group of campers try to enjoy the summer, but several mysteries accompany them. As in the case of A Espera, this web series also has the script and direction by Viih Tube and Felipe Didonih.

In the cast, names like Ana Julia Mendes, Ananda Morais, Bruno Berti, Fabio Lima, Gregory Kessey and Lucas Berti share the scene with Vitória.