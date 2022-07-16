BB24: Why Daniel had to play for HOH after Paloma left

On the eve of the first live eviction of Big Brother 24, Paloma Aguilar unexpectedly left the game due to a personal problem, as a result of which the candidates of the head of the family (HOH) Daniel Durston for eviction remained in the game, and because of this Daniel had to be allowed to play in the next HOH competition. Daniel always knew that his HOH board could be affected by Backstage Twist, but the details were not revealed until the live eviction of host Julie Chen Moonves. As the boss behind the scenes, Joe “Puig” Puccarelli sent three guests, Paloma, Alyssa Snyder and Brittany Hoopes, “backstage” with backstage passes, which meant they could not participate in any contests, vote or be nominated, but they could still somehow go home. America was able to vote for which of the three women they wanted to save from eviction. No one knew how the turn would work.

Daniel nominated Michael Bruner and Terrence Higgins for eviction. However, when Michael won the veto and escaped, the house called on Daniel to replace him with Taylor Hale. After Paloma told Taylor about her plan to target the strong men in the house, Taylor warned Monte Taylor that Paloma was coming for him. He asked Paloma about it, and Paloma said Taylor was lying. The house turned away from Taylor, and viewers were outraged by their micro-aggression towards her, including calling her “aggressive” for no apparent reason. When Daniel nominated Taylor, he told her that maybe she should apologize for some things she said in the house, leaving Taylor upset and confused.

On the Big Brother live show after Paloma’s airing, Julie talked to the guests and told them that the behind-the-scenes twist was over. She told the public, but not the players, that Brittany had won America’s vote. She then told the houseguests that the original plan for the first elimination would not have ended in a vote and eviction, but instead would have been a battle between one of the two candidates chosen by the house and one of the backstage pass holders. Whoever lost this competition would have gone home. Since Paloma was one of the five people in danger and she went home, the twist ended with Alyssa and Brittany being safe from elimination. Since the Backstage Twist would have replaced the eviction, Taylor and Terrence were also declared safe. This meant that both of Daniel’s candidates remained in the house, and he was the only guest who did not have the opportunity to protect himself in the coming week.

However, Daniel should have been allowed to participate in HOH competitions. While there was always a chance his candidates could stay in the house because of the Backstage Twist, Daniel played all week assuming Taylor was going home. Under normal circumstances, he would just have to accept that the turn had disrupted his HOH plans, but this situation was not normal at all. Because of Paloma’s departure, Alyssa, Taylor, and Terrence were safe, and they didn’t have to face the possibility of a battle that would have happened if she had stayed. They got a second chance by doing nothing. Then they all had the opportunity to compete for HOH. It would be more fair to Daniel to let him also participate in the HOH competition, especially since Julie even used the word “reset” to describe what would happen next in the game. Now Daniel has to meet with his three candidates, Michael, Terrence and Taylor, any of whom may hold a grudge against him for having nominated them. Due to the unusual case when the guest left earlier and changed his plans for the game, Daniel should also have been given a second chance. This is especially true because he won two competitions to gain his strength, while all the people who were safe turned out to be like that just because Paloma left. They didn’t deserve their safety.

Over the years, Big Brother’s twists have disrupted the games of many guests, but this situation was especially unusual due to Paloma’s departure. Since no one even had a chance to be evicted, Daniel should have been able to participate in the HOH competition. That’s why social gaming is such an important part of Big Brother. HOH may have strength one week, but a turnaround could completely change it the next week. This is another reason why Big Brother guests should “expect the unexpected.”