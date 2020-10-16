Bayonetta will have a new Nendoroid figure

The new installment in the PlatinumGames saga has no date, but its miniature version will be released in June 2021.

No, there is still no news about Bayonetta 3, the new installment of the saga developed by PlatinumGames and published by Nintendo. The game, planned for Nintendo Switch, is still underway, and according to Hideki Kamiya, one of the brand’s thinking minds, development continues to progress well. What is more tangible is the new Nendoroid figure that has just been announced, which, as is usual in this type of figures, presents the character with a stubborn appearance. Its launch? In June 2021.

“From the popular game Bayonetta comes the Nendoroid of Bayonetta!” Reads the GoodSmile Company website. In addition to the standard expression, you can select a fierce combat skin and a winking skin. “Since the Nendoroid’s body is bent at the waist, you can recreate all the unique poses and movements from the video game.”

Includes the following parts

Front and back of hair

Three facial expressions

Body

2 parts of the right arm

2 parts of the left arm

3 parts of the right hand

2 parts of the left hand

3 parts of the right leg

3 parts of the left leg

Weapons

Combat Effects Parts

Bloody Rose Lollipop

Butterfly wings

Stand

GoodSmile Company has manufactured the product, which can be purchased through its online store at a price of $ 69.99. The reserve campaign will start from October 16, but it seems that it will be a limited edition. Therefore, those who wish to get one will have to reserve it before December 10, 2020.

PlatinumGames is a developer specialized in action video games, especially hack and slash approach. Bayonetta is one of those sagas, but the studio has more projects in development. Kamiya himself works on Project G.G., a new intellectual property that will close the trilogy of heroes. Additionally, Square Enix will publish Babylon’s Fall soon.



