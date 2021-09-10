Bayonetta 3: The Decision To Show The Game is Up To Nintendo, Says Kamiya

The director of Bayonetta 3, Hideki Kamiya, blamed Nintendo for the decision to show or not news about the game. He said the entire Platinum Games team is eager to reveal new information about the title to fans, but that it’s not up to them.

“Everyone who is working on the project is, of course, very proud of what we are doing and wants everyone to see what is being done,” he told the Videogame Chronicle (VGC) website this Friday (10).

For those who don’t remember, Bayonetta 3, which will be exclusive to Switch, was announced at The Game Awards 2017 and since then it has not received any great news, not even gameplay and much less a release date.

In the VGC interview, Kamiya said the team is waiting to show off the game and “get the applause as we walk into the final stretch”, indicating that production may be nearing completion.

The director left open the possibility of something about the game being revealed later this year, as in January he had said that in 2021 fans would receive news about the game. “There is no need to worry,” he added.

game is going well

Despite the lack of concrete information about Bayonetta 3, more than once the developers tried to calm the fans saying that everything was going well. After passing by E3 2021, Nintendo told the Gamespot website that work was “progressing well”.

In June this year, Hideki Kamiya himself went public to show his dissatisfaction with questions about the title. “I get a lot of messages from people who say ‘run up and share something about the game’ or ‘show us something’, but nonsense things like ‘development has stopped?’ or ‘I think the game will be delayed’ are nothing but annoyances, delusions and waste of public time,” he wrote on Twitter at the time.

Are you looking forward to receiving news about Bayonetta 3? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!