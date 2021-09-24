Bayonetta 3 Makes A Big Comeback With A New Trailer; Will Arrive In 2022

Bayonetta 3: The PlatinumGames video game appears again after years of absence with a spectacular new gameplay and the new look of Bayonetta. Bayonetta 3 has been the main protagonist of the Nintendo Direct. The Japanese company saved this main course for last, the long-awaited return of the Umbra Witch that, finally, will go on sale sometime in 2022 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Following its announcement in 2017, the Kyoto team has chosen this event to showcase the progress of the title, in development by Hidei Kamiya’s team at PlatinumGames. Without further ado, we leave you with its trailer.

Nintendo Switch OLED arrives this October 8; the new family console

Nintendo Switch OLED is the new model of the Nintendo Switch family of consoles, scheduled for October 8 at a price of 349.99 euros. MeriStation has already been able to test it, as we tell you in this article.

After the original model of 2017, its revision of 2019 to provide more autonomy to the console and the equally launched Nintendo Switch Lite model in 2019 (only portable option), the company is now betting on an improved version that, although it does not change at the level internal values ​​such as power or RAM memory, yes it expands the diagonal of the screen from 6.2 to 7 inches with OLED technology, the present of the screens of electronic devices.

Thanks to this screen, as we will be able to see in a few weeks, the colors are more intense and the high contrast translates into an improved gaming experience in portable mode. In addition, the frames are reduced by keeping the same chassis (the Joy-Con that we already had are still compatible). Another important improvement of the Nintendo Switch OLED is the sound, now optimized, added to an adjustable wide support that says goodbye to the old tab that we deployed when using the tabletop mode. On the other hand, the internal storage grows to 64 GB (before it was 32 GB) and some construction materials are changed. Finally, the new dock has a LAN port for wired gaming without the need for an adapter.

If you have doubts about which model is best for you, either because of the type of player you are or because of a question of budget, we recommend you take a look at this complete comparison.