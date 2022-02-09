Bayonetta 3: Hideki Kamiya Recommends Playing Bayonetta 1 And 2 First To Understand It

Bayonetta 3: In the absence of knowing more about the development of the game and its possible release date on Nintendo Switch, Hideki Kamiya explains the reason for this suggestion. Hideki Kamiya, founding member of PlatinumGames and current CEO of Bayonetta 3, recommends that we first play Bayonetta 1 and Bayonetta 2 before diving into the third numbered installment in the series. This work, directed by Yusuke Miyata, will arrive exclusively for Nintendo Switch in 2022, and apparently there will be plot details that we can only understand if we previously play the two original works.

Speaking to IGN Japan (via VGC): “I would like you to play Bayonetta 3 after playing the previous games,” he says. “We’ve written the stories of the first and second games in a way that you could enjoy them regardless of which one you start with, and there’s no reason why you can’t follow the story and enjoy it if you start with Bayonetta 3…” he warns, first of all.

But he is convinced that “if you have played Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 you will find it even more interesting. So I hope you [play them to] prepare for the third game”, he finishes it.

Bayonetta (1) is available on Xbox 360, PS3, Wii U, PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Bayonetta 2, meanwhile, is only available on Wii U and Nintendo Switch.

PlatinumGames promises that Bayonetta 3 will exceed our expectations

In other previous statements, PlatinumGames has been very confident with the title, whose action “is directly connected to the brain.” The game promises to exceed our expectations whenever it is released. In Nintendo’s latest financial report it is listed as a 2022 video game, but it does not have a release date. Perhaps we will get out of doubt in the Nintendo Direct scheduled for the night of this Wednesday, February 9. Here you have all the details of the presentation, which will focus on titles that will arrive in the first half of 2022.

Bayonetta 3 will hit stores exclusively for Nintendo Switch sometime next year 2022. Hideki Kamiya himself has recently explained the reason for the game’s exclusivity condition on the Nintendo platform.