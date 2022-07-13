Bayonetta 3 Gets a Release date

Update from 13.07.22: Along with the announcement of the release date on October 28, the developer of PlatinumGames announced that family mode will be available in Bayonetta 3.

The series is known for being a bit risky, but as Platinum tweeted (below), “Naive Angel Mode” will make some explicit scenes more suitable for all ages. There was a demo video in the post, but mostly Bayonetta is just covered with clothes.

“By turning it on, you can play right in the living room without worrying about what’s happening on the screen… we think,” Platinum said.

Relax, the witch is back and is sexier than ever🌙

We have added a revolutionary “Naive Angel Mode” to Bayonetta 3 so that more people can fully enjoy it👍

By turning it on, you can play right in the living room without worrying about what’s happening on the screen… we think😅#Bayonetta3 pic.twitter.com/SEs3vqrdYc

Nintendo has finally announced the release date of the long-awaited Bayonetta 3, announcing that it will appear on October 28 for the Nintendo Switch.

The long new trailer (below) ended with a release date in October, when it will be almost five years since the official announcement of the game in December 2017.

A completely new gameplay, also shown in the trailer, demonstrates one of Bayonetta’s transformations and a lot of dynamic fights that the series is known for (and the developer of PlatinumGames in general). There are also excerpts from several videos revealing new characters and plot twists that fans can expect to see in Bayonetta 3.

While some fans are worried about a number of no-shows at events like E3, the game resurfaced last year when Platinum said it was “progressing well.”

The new gameplay was introduced in September last year, and a few months later, the developer confirmed the release date in 2022.

In our review of the previous game with a rating of 9/10, IGN said: “Bayonetta 2 is based on everything that made the original great, and represents one of the best action games of the year.”

