Baymax! Proves that Disney Doesn’t Care about Criticism of LGBTQ+

Disney has struggled to include explicit LGBTQ+ characters in its feature films and TV shows, but Baymax! can prove that Disney is on track to commit to a performance. Baymax! has quite a few LGBTQ+ characters, both in the background and as the main characters. Conservative outrage was expressed online with a reference to a scene in which a transgender man buys menstruation products in a supermarket together with an ever-smiling Beymax. Despite the fact that Disney has had problems with explicit visibility and representation of LGBTQ+, it seems that the company is making progress and ignoring the negative reaction.

Debuting in the Disney animated film Big Hero 6, the hugely cuddled Baymax robot is a healthcare assistant who returns in the Disney+ Baymax animated series!, working as a nurse in San Francoquio. Throughout the city, Baymax meets many people who need his help, and ultimately offers much more than just medical care. Baymax also meets several LGBTQ+ characters, from minor characters to one of the main characters of the show.

After introducing LGBTQ+ to Baymax! leaked, conservatives immediately began criticizing Disney, but that probably won’t stop the company because it’s not the first time Dinsy has been criticized. Recently, Lightyear, which featured some of Disney’s strongest portrayals of LGBTQ+ relationships, had conservatives calling for a boycott of the film. While there were concerns that Lightyear’s box office could affect Disney’s representation of LGBTQ+, it seems Disney is creating and planning more content telling diverse and interesting stories. Topics that were once banned have now become the basis of Disney stories. From transgender people and antiques to gay novels, Disney seems to be dealing with more diverse stories than ever.

Disney is not lying with the representation of Baymax LGBTQ+

Baymax! , season 1, episode 3, “Sofia”, takes Beymax to school, where he meets a young girl Sofia. She doesn’t have access to menstrual products, which she calls a “tampad” or “pad.” The conversation takes place in a gender-neutral bathroom. We go to the supermarket, and Baymax asks for advice on which product is better. A transgender man turns to Baymax wearing a transgender flag T-shirt and a black hat. He recommends pads with wings, which he usually gets. The presentation is not subtle at all. Not only Baymax! follow the destigmatization of menstruation and menstruation in young children in Turning Red, but trans representation normalizes the participation of trans men in the conversation about menstruation. Although the character appears on the screen for a short time, Beimax! sends an important message about healthcare, which is what you should expect from a friendly medical robot.

Right after “Sofia” Baymax! Season 1, Episode 4, “Mbita”, tells about a very excited Mbita who is in love with Yukio. Beimax unknowingly acts as Mbita’s wingman, and Yukio agrees to go on a date with Mbita. This episode is a delightful portrayal of a man who finds the courage to ask his love out on a date. Since Mbita is the main character of the 4th episode, along with Beymax, this Beymax! History is not a blink—and-miss moment or the kind of bait that Disney is famous for. This is unequivocal. Considering the representation of Disney LGBTQ+ in Eternals and Lightyear, Baymax! This is another series telling strong LGBTQ+ stories, and we hope this isn’t the end.