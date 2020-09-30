Bayern v Borussia Dortmund LIVE (2-1)

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GOAL

39 ‘Haaland makes a beautiful pass at the entrance to the area for Brandt. Completely free, shirt 19 only has the job of displacing Neuer and narrowing the gap. Dortmund in the game!

Almost the third

37 ‘Coman start a counterattack in midfield, with Tolisso and receive in front of the goal, but the defense arrives to stop and prevent the submission.

BAYERN’S GOAL

31 ‘Alphonso Davies receives from Coman and crosses for Thomas Müller to go up on the second post behind the defense. The ball hits the post and enters. Bavarians extend the advantage.

Precious diversion

28 ‘Tolisso receives on the right side of the box and rolls over to Kimmich. Midfielder crosses the corner of the penalty area and Lewandowski completes the lyrics. Emre Can deflects and Bayern has a corner.

Manuel Neuer

23 ‘Neuer misses the ball and Dahoud takes possession. Steering wheel drives Marco Reus. Caught in the first submission, he got the leftover, looked for space and kicked. Neuer recovers from the error with defense.

Bayern pressure

21 ‘Kimmich receives with total space and a placed shot. Hitz flattens. In the remainder, Thomas Müller crosses with danger from the right and Hitz appears again.

Out

19 ‘Haaland receives a cross on the left, dominates and rolls. Reus lets the ball pass and Dahoud risks from outside the box. The ball goes up and goes over Neuer’s goal.

BAYERN’S GOAL

17 ‘Counter attack after a corner kick from Borussia Dortmund. Alphonso Davies rolls over to Coman on the left. Coman opens with Thomas Müller, who launches for Lewandowski on the right. With freedom, center forward moves to Tolisso. Volante kicks, Hitz saves, the ball hits the crossbar and the Frenchman returns to the empty net.

Borussia Dortmund has arrived

16 ‘Marco Reus gets a good pass on the left side of the area and hits the outside of the net. Lucas Hernández deflects and the ball goes out. Corner by Borussia Dortmund.

Hitz

9 ‘Thomas Müller crosses from the right and Kimmich sends a header towards Hitz

Hummels strip from the small area

8 ‘Kimmich takes a left-hand corner and Hummels clears it.

Javi Martínez clears

3 ‘Brandt makes a good individual move from the left, enters the box and rolls over to Marco Reus. At the time of submission, Javi Martínez appears to clear the area.



